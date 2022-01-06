Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jan 2457 Down 5
Mar 2501 Down 1
Mar 2475 2482 2418 2457 Down 5
May 2525 2525 2463 2501 Down 1
Jul 2533 2537 2482 2520 Up 5
Sep 2542 2546 2494 2532 Up 9
Dec 2536 2536 2489 2527 Up 10
Mar 2521 2521 2479 2513 Up 10
May 2519 2519 2499 2508 Up 8
Jul 2511 2511 2508 2508 Up 9
Sep 2506 Up 9
Dec 2506 Up 9

