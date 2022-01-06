BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jan
|2457
|Down
|5
|Mar
|2501
|Down
|1
|Mar
|2475
|2482
|2418
|2457
|Down
|5
|May
|2525
|2525
|2463
|2501
|Down
|1
|Jul
|2533
|2537
|2482
|2520
|Up
|5
|Sep
|2542
|2546
|2494
|2532
|Up
|9
|Dec
|2536
|2536
|2489
|2527
|Up
|10
|Mar
|2521
|2521
|2479
|2513
|Up
|10
|May
|2519
|2519
|2499
|2508
|Up
|8
|Jul
|2511
|2511
|2508
|2508
|Up
|9
|Sep
|2506
|Up
|9
|Dec
|2506
|Up
|9