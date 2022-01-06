Alexa
Students to slowly return to school after Oxford shooting

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 03:37
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Students at a Michigan high school will return to classes next week at a different location, weeks after four were killed during a shooting.

Oxford High School still isn't ready to reopen. But the superintendent announced a tentative plan Wednesday to share the middle school for two weeks, starting next Monday.

“We hope this slow transition together ... will help in the healing process and ease our high school students back in a familiar academic setting,” said Tim Throne, who added that details would come from school principals.

The high school could reopen for classes during the week of Jan. 24 after families are given an opportunity to visit, Throne said.

Four teens were killed and others were injured on Nov. 30. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes, and his parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of making a gun accessible to their son and refusing to take him home when school staff expressed concern about his writings earlier on the day of the shooting.

Updated : 2022-01-06 05:05 GMT+08:00

