U.S. Patient Monitoring Market 2022 Growth, Demand-supply Scenario, Production and Value Chain Analysis, Regional Assessment by 2030

The U.S. patient monitoring market was valued at $12,200.96 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,583.40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.21% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Patient monitoring is the observation of a disease, condition or one or several medical parameters over time. Various types of patient monitoring systems are used to measure, record, distribute, and display combinations of biometric values such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels (SPO2), blood pressure, and temperature. They are used to monitor patients regularly, which helps to avoid serious problems which helps to reduce number of emergency department visits and duration of hospitalization.

Patient monitoring devices such as pulse oximeters, capnographs, and cardiac monitors are increasingly used in major hospitals, clinics, and various outpatient centers. These devices are commonly used during minor and major surgeries to monitor physiological signs of patients and intervene, if any complications occur. These devices can also help healthcare professionals to monitor vital signs of multiple patients at the same time. Some of these devices are also used to alert physicians, in case parameter levels are either above or below the limit set by physicians. Moreover, with the help of remote monitoring devices, physicians can remotely monitor physiological parameters such as blood glucose level, blood pressure, and heart rate; and accordingly provide appropriate treatment for patients.

Increase in geriatric population and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices are one of the few factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as COPD, diabetes, cancer, and atherosclerosis also contribute toward growth of the patient monitoring devices market. Moreover, collaborations between companies, hospitals, and academic institutions are expected to lead to launch of new products, which would help increase the market revenue and, therefore, boost the market growth. However, data privacy & security issues are likely to restrain growth of the market.

Moreover, government regulations and reimbursement issues also hamper growth of the U.S patient monitoring system market. Conversely, increase in adoption of AI and analytics is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Further, growth in IoT healthcare applications is also projected to provide significant growth opportunities for the U.S. patient monitoring market.

Though most of the markets are dropping down, COVID-19 outbreak has positively affected various healthcare related markets, one of them being patient monitoring systems. As patient monitoring systems play a crucial role to combat pandemic and monitor patients, the patient monitoring market is witnessing a tremendous growth. Patient monitoring systems including cardiac monitors, respiratory devices, and temperature monitoring devices are facing huge demand, owing to their immense use in patient treatment along with IoT technology. In addition, IoT, specifically when combined with other transformative technologies such as Cloud and Artificial intelligence (AI), lead to a wide range of applications in patient monitoring, which have been beneficial during the crisis.

The U.S. patient monitoring system market is segmented into component which is further sub-segmented into devices, services, and connectivity type. By device, the market is further categorized into hemodynamic monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, fetal & neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, multiparameter monitoring devices, weight monitoring devices, temperature monitoring devices, and urine output monitoring devices. The service type segment is further divided into consulting, system integration & deployment, and support & maintenance. The connectivity technology type segment is further categorized into cellular IoT – 3G, cellular IoT – 4G, LoRa, Wi-Fi, SIGFOX, wireline, wireless personal area network (WPAN), and others.

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & CO. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare Ltd, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare), and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current U.S. patient monitoring system market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

– An in-depth analysis of country is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate country specific plans.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the U.S. patient monitoring system market is provided.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

List of key players profiled in the report

– Abbott Laboratories

– Biotronik

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– GE Healthcare Ltd

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Masimo Corporation

– Medtronic, Inc.

– Nihon KohdenCorporation

– OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN(These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Schiller AG

– Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments

– By Component

o Devices

? Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

? Neuromonitoring Devices

? Cardiac Monitoring Devices

? Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices

? Respiratory Monitoring Devices

? Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

? Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

? Weight Monitoring Devices

? Temperature Monitoring Devices

? Urine Output Monitoring Devices

o Service

? Consulting

? System Integration and Deployment

? Support and Maintenance

o Connectivity Technology

? Cellular IoT- 3G

? Cellular IoT- 4G

? Wi-Fi

? SIGFOX

? Wireline

? Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

? Others

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

