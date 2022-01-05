Surgical Robotic Systems Market CAGR of 13.7% 2022 Industry Analysis By COVID-19 Impact, Growth Insights, Share, Trends, Emerging Technologies, Key Players, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, Regional And Global Forecast To 2030

Surgical Robotic Systems Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Surgical Robotic Systems Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Surgical Robotic Systems Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global surgical robotic systems market was valued at $5,341.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $15,010.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Surgical robotic systems are a combination of equipment, accessories, software, and services that help to perform several minimally invasive surgeries including gynecological, cardiac, neurological, orthopedic, and others. Robotic systems allow surgeons to automate the surgical procedure, thereby improving efficacy and precision during the procedure, and minimizing post-surgical complications. In addition, they provide effective representations of body parts and increase dexterity, which aid surgeons to work on inaccessible body parts. Further, they reduce the risk of blood loss and infection; and offer shorter recovery time and lesser amount of scars in comparison to the traditional open surgery.

In addition, from the past few years, surgical robots have undergone a paradigm shift due to technical developments in the fields of 3D imaging, high-definition microscopic cameras, data recorders, data processing devices, motion sensors, remote navigation systems, robotic-controlled catheters and other medical-use accessories.

Hence, this is to develop new applications for existing platforms as well as create disruptive technologies, which will drive the market. Moreover, obstetrics and gynecology surgeries provide huge revenue for surgical robotic systems manufacturers as these surgeries are performed on a large scale. A wide variety of robotic surgical accessories are needed for these surgeries that include scalpels, speculum, veress needle, trochar, catheters, colposcope, and others. Major drivers of this market are change in women lifestyle globally, high prevalence of gynecological conditions, growing demand for robotic, and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

The increasing need for automation in the healthcare sector and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors driving the surgical robotic systems and procedures market. In addition, a rise in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, gynecological diseases among others, would boost the adoption of robotic surgical systems.

Surgical robotic systems offer less post-surgical complications and reduce labor cost. Due to this, large-scale hospitals based in developed and developing economies are now favoring automate surgical/hospital services, which ultimately drives the market growth. On the other hand, high cost associated with surgical robot’s procedures and accidental death/injuries due to broken instruments and system errors are projected to hinder the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides an extensive analysis of current and emerging market trends in the global surgical robotic systems market.

? Geographically, the global surgical robotic systems market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

? This study evaluating the competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to in order to understand the competitive environment existing across geographies.

? This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2019 to 2027, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

? Exhaustive analysis of global surgical robotic systems and procedures market by type helps in understanding the types of surgeries along with the variants of surgical robotic systems that will gain prominence in the future.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

– Stryker Corporation

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

– Titan medical Inc.

– Transenterix, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Globus Medical, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc.

– Siemens Ag (Siemens Healthineers)

– Smith & Nephew

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Systems

– Accessories

– Services

By Application

– Gynecology Surgery

– Urology Surgery

– Neurosurgery

– Orthopedic Surgery

– General Surgery

– Other Surgery

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

