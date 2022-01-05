Medical Simulation Market 2022 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trend, Gross Margin, Demand and Forecast by 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period

Medical Simulation Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Medical Simulation Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Medical Simulation Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global medical simulation market was valued at $1,421.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,190.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Medical simulation is virtual duplication of in situ activities or phenomenon, representing functions and properties of a selective real abstract or process. It is used to train healthcare professionals using advanced healthcare technologies. The global medical simulation market was valued at $1,412.1 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3,190.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in use of simulation in healthcare; increase in deaths, owing to medical errors; and necessity to improve patient safety outcomes are some factors that boost the market growth. Moreover, benefits such as training of complex as well as normal cases to professionals and technological advancements in the medical field further increases demand for medical simulation. However, high installation cost and lack of complete real situation restrains the market growth.

Further, COVID-19 has an unprecedented impact on medical education worldwide, leading to cancellation of lectures, exams, clinical rotations, and ultimately temporary closure of medical schools.

In March 2020, the International Nursing Association of Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) issued a statement on the ‘use of virtual simulation as a replacement for clinical hours’ during the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

The use of virtual simulation technologies is likely to be adopted during the pandemic to enhance and strengthen procedural and patient care skills. Further, increase in use of remote learning with the help of screen-based simulation, augmented reality/AR, mixed reality, blended and/or extended reality, and virtual reality/VR is expected to drive growth of the virtual medical simulation market.

The global medical simulation market is segmented on the basis of product & service, fidelity, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, it is divided into model-based simulation, web-based simulation, and simulation training services. The model-based simulation segment is further classified into patient simulation, surgical simulation, and ultrasound simulation. Moreover, patient simulation is segmented into task trainers, manikin-based simulators, and standardized patient simulators.

Surgical simulation is divided in laparoscopic surgical simulators, arthroscopic surgical simulators, cardiovascular simulators, gynecology simulators, and others. In addition, the web-based simulation segment is classified into simulation software, performance-recording software, and virtual tutors. The simulation training services segment comprise vendor-based training services, custom consulting services, and educational society services.

By product & service, the model-based segment generated maximum revenue in 2019, accounting $727.47 million in 2019.Web-based simulation segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of fidelity, the market is classified into low-fidelity, medium fidelity, and high-fidelity simulators.

By fidelity, the low-fidelity simulators segment dominated the market in 2019 with $671.29 million. High-fidelity segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

By end user, it is divided into academic institutions & research centers, hospitals & clinics, and military organizations.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2019 with $761.41. Academic institutions segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

The major players profiled in the report are Laerdal Medical AS, CAE, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Inc., Limbs and Things, Ltd., Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Mentice AB, Surgical Science Sweden AB, and Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– 3D Systems

– CAE Inc.

– Gaumard Scientific Company

– Kyoto Kagaku

– Laedral Medical

– Limbs and Things

– Mentice AB

– Simulab Corporation

– Simulaids

– SurgicalScienceSwede

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product & Services

– Model-based Simulation

o Patient Simulation

? Task Trainer Simulation

? Manikin-based Simulation

– Adult

– Pediatric

– Neonatal

? Hybrid Manikin-based simulation (with AR)

? Standardized Patient Simulation

o Surgical Simulation

? Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators

? Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators

? Cardiovascular Simulators

? Gynecology Simulators

? Orthopedic Simulators

? Spine Simulators

? Endovascular Simulators

? Others

o Ultrasound Simulation

? Anesthesia

? Cardiology

? Emergency Medicine

? Intensive Care Unit

? OB/GYN

? Radiology

? Others (Urology, General Nursing, Pediatrics)

– Web-based Simulation

o Simulation Software

o Performance Recording Software

o Virtual Tutors

o Learning Management Software

– Simulation Training Services

o Vendor-based Training

o Custom Consulting Services

o Educational Societies

By Fidelity

– Low-fidelity

– Medium-fidelity

– High-fidelity

By End User

– Academic Institutions & Research Centers

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Military Organizations

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

