Latin America Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market 2022 Key Factors, Scope of Report, Data Sources and Research Methodology by 2030

Latin America Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Latin America Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market by region.

The Latin America non-destructive testing equipment market was valued at $144.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $268.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

NDT refers to the method of examining materials/components to detect the defects/discontinuity in component or material to avoid equipment failure.

The report covers the analysis of the Latin America NDT equipment market. NDT acts as a preventive measure in industries where volatile or high-pressure equipment and machinery are manufactured or used. The main aim of NDT is to identify and resolve issues that otherwise would prove harmful. In addition, NDT equipment is reliable as it eliminates the risk of oversight or inaccuracy.

The scope of the report discusses the potential opportunities for the key players to enter the Latin America non-destructive testing equipment market. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key area of investment. The report includes Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. Moreover, it features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.

The Latin America NDT equipment market is segmented on the basis of testing method, technique, industry vertical, and country. Based on testing method, it is divided into ultrasonic testing, radiography testing, visual inspection testing, magnetic particle testing & electromagnetic testing, eddy-current testing, liquid penetrant testing, and others. Based on non-destructive examination (NDE) techniques, it is categorized into volumetric examination, surface examination, and others. It is classified on the basis of industry vertical into oil & gas, energy & power, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, infrastructure, and others.

The key players profiled in this report include Olympus Corporation, Bosello High Technology, Mistras Group Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Fujifilm Corporation, FLIR System, A-Star Testing & Inspection, Ashtead Technology Inc., General Electric, Sonatest Ltd., (S) Pte Ltd., Tech-End Industrial Services, Compoende Aeronautica, and SGS SA. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the Latin America non-destructive testing equipment market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Latin America non-destructive testing equipment market.

– The Latin America non-destructive testing equipment market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Latin America Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Segments

By Testing Method

– Ultrasonic Testing

– Radiography Testing

– Visual Inspection Testing

– Magnetic Particle Testing and Electromagnetic Testing

– Eddy-Current Testing

– Liquid Penetrant Testing

– Others

By Technique

– Volumetric Examination

– Surface Examination

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Oil and Gas

– Energy and power

– Aerospace and Defense

– Automotive and transportation

– Infrastructure

– Others

By Country

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Colombia

– Mexico

– Peru

– Chile

– Trinidad and Tobago

