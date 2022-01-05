Network Traffic Analytics Market 2022 Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association and Key Drivers Analysis to 2030

Network Traffic Analytics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Network Traffic Analytics Market by region.

Network traffic analysis provides in depth insight into what type of traffic or network packets or data are flowing through a network. It performs through a network monitoring or network bandwidth monitoring software or application.

Network traffic analytics is a process of studying, recording, and analyzing network traffic to enhance performance of network operations and to improve security. It is mainly used to understand and evaluate network utilization to track download or upload speed and identify suspicious and malicious packets within the network. The main focus of network traffic analytics is threat identification in real time. Network traffic analysis used with threat management services can provide an even richer perspective on activity and help expedite a response.

The factors such as rapid adoption of internet of things (IoT), BYOD, and connected devices drive the market growth for the network traffic analytics industry. In addition, rapid growth of network infrastructure and growing need for getting in-depth visibility into network security are expected to boost the market growth. However, availability of free network traffic tools as well as high cost associated with network traffic analytics tools are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, exponential growth in global IP traffic and cloud traffic is expected to provide major growth opportunities for the network traffic analytics market in upcoming years.

The global network traffic analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on deployment type, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, the market is classified into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into service providers, enterprises, and data center.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the network traffic analytics market. These include Accenture, Juniper Networks, Inc., Symantec, Juniper Networks, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Allot Communication, Ascom Holdings, and Nokia Networks.

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global network traffic analytics market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– The key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the network traffic analytics industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global network traffic analytics market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solutions

– Services

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

– On-premise

– Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

BY END USER

– Service Providers

– Enterprises

– Data Center

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

