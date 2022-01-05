Function-as-a-Service Market Growth, Share, Size, Price, Analysis, Industry Trends And Forecast 2022-2030 | Says Report Ocean

Function-as-a-Service Market the report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Function-as-a-Service Market by region.

Function as a service is a cloud computing service which provides customers with a platform for developing, managing and running application functionalities without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure.

In addition, it provides a serverless way to execute modular pieces of code on the edge. Many organizations are adopting function as a service for improving developer velocity, increases the cost efficiency and building in scalability. It provides software developer to update a piece of code, which can be executed in response to any events, such as user clicking on an element in web application.

Several benefits such as reduced costs, enhanced scalability, quicker time to release boost and more flexibility boost the adoption of this technology among the enterprises. In addition, Rise in need to eliminate server management and rapid growth of the app development market along with shift from DevOps toward serverless computing drives the growth of the market. However, issues associated with third-part APIs such as lock-in problems, security & compliance concerns and other architectural complexities hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, high growth of cloud-based services and rise in IoT-based devices are expected to present major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global function as a service market is segmented based on user type, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of user type, it is bifurcated into developer-centric and operator-centric. In terms of deployment model, the market is divided into hybrid cloud, public cloud and private cloud. Based on the organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, public sector, retail & e-commerce, and others.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, including Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Rogue Wave Software, Inc. and Dynatrace LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global function as a service market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in thefunction as a service industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global function as a service market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY USER TYPE

– Developer-Centric

– Operator-Centric

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– Public Cloud

– Private Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small and medium enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Public Sector

– Retail & e-commerce

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

