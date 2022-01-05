Personal Cloud Market Key Players, Industry Status, Size, Growth, Demand, COVID-19 Impact, Scope, Segment Analysis and Forecasts to 2022-2030 – Reports Ocean

Personal Cloud Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Personal Cloud Market by region.

Personal cloud is a cloud storage platform that enables the customers to access, synchronize and share stored data across various mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. In this era of digitalization, there is an increase in need of storing and sharing personal or professional data.

Rapid rise in the tech-savvy population has considerably increased the demand for cloud computing services in the recent years. The increasing use of camera-equipped devices, such as smartphones and tablets, has created a huge demand for a secure platform to store digital content. Faster and convenient access to stored data and sharing of information are expected to define new standards for the personal cloud industry to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) is gaining increasing acceptance, particularly among small and medium enterprises due to benefits of improved productivity, work flexibility, and reduced infrastructure costs. Personal cloud services is expected to facilitate file storage and sharing among the employees and enterprises who have adopted the BYOD trend. However, the issues of privacy and security of stored data are anticipated to considerably hinder the market growth.

Cost-effectiveness and easy availability of cloud solutions from service providers has increased their demand over user-hosted cloud storage devices. Numerous players are offering personal cloud solutions in various packages with attractive price limits. Direct revenue collected through monthly and annual charges is expected to be the leading revenue collection mode due to which the market is expected to grow at a significant rate. However, the revenue generation through indirect modes such as advertisement and lead generation is expected to surpass the revenue generated through the direct modes by 2025.

The market players operating in the personal cloudmarket include Apple Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dropbox, Inc, Egnyte, Inc., Copy (Barracuda Networks, Inc.), SpiderOak, Box, Inc. and Buffalo Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global personal cloud market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global personal cloud industry.

– The value chain analysis of the industry highlights the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage in the value chain.

– The quantitative analysis of themarketfrom 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the global personal cloudmarket potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Revenue Type

– Direct

– Indirect

By Hosting Type

– Service Providers

– Consumers

By End user

– Individuals

– Enterprises

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

