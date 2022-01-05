In-Memory Analytics Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales, Revenue, Analysis of Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends, Opportunities by Types and Application to 2030 Says Reports Ocean

In-Memory Analytics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the In-Memory Analytics Market by region.

In-memory analytics is a business intelligence toolused to solve complex and time-sensitive business scenarios. In addition, in-memory analytics improves the speed of BI systems and provides users with a faster and reliable query processing system as compared to the traditional system.

Furthermore, it has emerged as an affordable solution, which helps organizations to integrate the information and present a holistic view in front of their customers. In addition, in-memory analytics helps organizations to optimize their operational process cycle time, labor utilization, and equipment maintenance cost as well as reduce defect rates. This is a major factor expected to drive the adoption of in-memory analytics among the various industry vertical across the globe which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the global market.

Digital transformation using real-time analytics and growing volume of data are the major factors the drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in trends for self-service BI tools and technological advancement in computing power fuels the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among various industry verticals is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, improved scalability and security with cloud-based in-memory analytics and higher adoption by the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., International Business Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Software AG, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Qlik Technologies, and Kognito Ltd.These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

– Fraud &Security Management

– Sales & Marketing Management

– Predictive Asset Maintenance

– Risk &Compliance Management

– Supply Chain Management &Operations

– Others

By Industry vertical

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail and Ecommerce

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Government and Defense

– Manufacturing

– Media and Entertainment

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

