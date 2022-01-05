Green Technology and Sustainability Market 2022 Research during the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Growth and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2030

Green technologies include eco-friendly solutions that result in economic and social sustainability. It is widely known as clean technology production, where the energy is produced as an alternative natural fuel that is less harmful to the environment than the fossil fuels. In addition, the green technology and sustainability includes development and enhancement of products, practices, processes, and applications that improve or replace the existing harmful technologies while substantially reducing the environmental risks,decreasing the negative impact on environment, and ecological scarcities.

Hence, rise in cognizance associated with environment-related concerns such as global warming, climatic changes, natural resources depletion, and othersleads to emergence of green technology, which in turn is a major factor expected to boost the green technology and sustainability market growth.

Proliferation of internet of things due to growing penetration of connected devices compelled R&D institutes to innovate electronics with eco-friendly characteristics. Therefore, advent of enhanced RFID sensors that reduce carbon footprint and help in reducing environmental impact is one of the major factors that boost the growth of the green technology and sustainability market. Moreover, increase in consumer and industrial recognition toward the use of clean energy resources also fuels the market growth. However, high cost associated with green technology products and solutions is expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, on-going government initiatives and programs to tackle climate change and air pollution at its earliest is anticipated to provide high revenue growth opportunitiesfor the green technology and sustainability market growth in the coming years.

The key players profiled in the green technology and sustainability market include CropX Inc., Enablon France SA, Enviance Inc., General Electric, Hortau Inc., IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc. The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by leading vendors.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Internet of Things (IoT)

– Cloud Computing

– Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

– Digital Twin

– Cyber Security

– Blockchain

By Application

– Green Building

– Carbon Footprint Management

– Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

– Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

– Forest Monitoring

– Crop Monitoring

– Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

– Water Purification

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

