Bioabsorbable Stent Market 2022 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2030

Bio absorbable market was valued approximately USD 400 million in 2016, is anticipated to grow 4250 million by 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. report Bioabsorbable Stent Market 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The growth is primarily driven by the increasing risk of coronary artery and peripheral artery diseases. Moreover, there is a huge growth in both public and private funding in bioabsorbable stents. A significant growth opportunity is observed due to strong product pipelines which are expected to launch in coming years.

Material:

§ Polymer-Based

§ Metallic

Absorption Rate:

§ Adult Stem Cell Kits

§ Slow-Absorption

§ Fast-Absorption

Application:

§ Coronary Artery Disease

§ Peripheral Artery Disease

End User:

§ Hospitals

§ Cardiac Centers

Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Rest of the World

Among application segment, the coronary artery diseases application is growing at a rapid pace. The industry growth is attributed to growing prevalence of lifestyle-oriented diseases such as obesity, heart attacks, strokes, and others, rising geriatric population base is also pushing coronary artery diseases upward. Due to rising coronary artery diseases application, bioabsorbable stents are witnessing huge demand.

The regional market of the Bioabsorbable stent is dominated by North America region. The region has witnessed a significant rise in awareness levels for the use of bioabsorbable stents in the treatment of coronary ailments. Also, the rising prevalence of obesity, heart attacks, and other cardiac diseases is another key reason for the adoption of bioabsorbable stents. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing research spending and government support from Major countries such as India, China, and Japan have attributed to the market growth.

The report discusses the key market players in the bioabsorbable stent market, which include, Abbott Laboratories, Amaranth Medical Inc., REVA Medical, Inc., BIOTRONIK, Arterius Limited, Boston Scientific Corp., Elixir Medical Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and others. These companies have adopted collaboration, mergers, and expansion as the most preferred strategies to increase their product portfolio and expand their respective market presence.

