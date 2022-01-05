mHealth Solutions Market Research 2022 Leading Players, Regional Development and SWOT Analysis by 2030

mHealth Solutions market was valued approximately USD 21.5 billion in 2016, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during forecasted period.

The market growth is attributed to the shifting paradigm of healthcare industry towards personalized care. Moreover the increasing penetration of internet and smart phones are expected to serve as the primary support drivers.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. mHealth Solutions Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Products & Services:

§ Connected Medical Devices

o Clinical Devices

o Consumer Health Devices

§ MHealth Apps

o Healthcare Apps

o Medical Apps

§ mHealth Services

o Remote Monitoring Services

o Diagnosis & Consultation Services

o Treatment Services

o Healthcare System Strengthening Services

o Fitness & Wellness Services

o Prevention Services

Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Rest of the World

Among the products segments, the global m Health Solution Market is dominated by connected medical device. The Healthcare industry is moving positively ahead to leverage the growing opportunities with Healthcare IT. Moreover, the rising demand for remote patient monitoring are fuelling the growth in connected medical devices. Among various mHealth Services, remote monitoring services contributes to major revenue share. The market growth can be attributed to rising medical tourism and technological advancement in healthcare IT.

In 2016, the market is dominated by North America region with a revenue share of approximately 38%.The region has witnessed huge penetration of smart phones, superior healthcare infrastructure and higher awareness levels. However, over the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth. The growth in Asian market is primarily driven by development of healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism in developing countries such as China and India. Rising geriatric population and various government norms supporting the development healthcare industry in the region is also fuelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Mobile healthcare markets have been consistently moving up with increase in revenue by the robust sale of mobile health care products. Due to technological advancement in the mobile health care market the revenues are increasing and the market is considered to be promising and happening. Some of the key companies in the market include, Airstrip Technologies, Alivecor, Inc. , Apple Inc. , AT&T, Inc. , Athenahealth, Inc. , Biotelemetry, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ihealth Lab Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Medtronic PLC, Omron Corporation.

