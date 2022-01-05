Predictive Analytics Market 2022 Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Predictive Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.17 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Predictive analytics extract information from current and historical datasets, using data mining, statistics, machine learning, modeling and artificial intelligence to predict potential future outcomes and trends. Predictive analytics helps organization to look forward, anticipating outcomes and provides decision options that are benefited from the predictions and its implications. The rising adoption of predictive analytics for forecasting future market trends, enterprises’ need for ensuring market competitiveness and growing adoption of big data and other related technologies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Big data is changing the face of marketing tremendously, as most of the population now own smartphones and more and more devices become smart, thus availability of information is high.

Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 25th September 2018, Oracle Corporation launched Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning Solution that provides tools to analyze data, a platform to train, deploy, and manage analytical results and models; and collaboration tools for extended enterprise teams including data engineers, DevOps, businesspeople, application developers, and AI engineers. However, changing regional data regulations leading to the time-consuming restructuring of predictive models is the major factor restraining the growth of global Predictive Analytics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Predictive Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing adoption of predictive analytics as well as high penetration of predictive analytics in multiple industry verticals, such as retail and ecommerce, BFSI, and government. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

NTT Data Corporation

Tableau Software, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.

Rapidminer, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and It

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Predictive Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

