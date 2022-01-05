E-Commerce Payment Market 2022 Industry Analysis By COVID-19 Impact, Growth Insights, Share, Trends, Emerging Technologies, Key Players, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, Regional And Global Forecast To 2030

E-Commerce Payment Market is valued at approximately USD 31 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

An e-commerce payment is a system that facilitates the approval of electronic payment for a certain transaction through online medium. The use of e-commerce payment systems has become widely popular due to the extensive use of internet-based banking and shopping among people. Credit cards persist the most frequent form of payment for any e-commerce transactions. There are several companies which are specialized in making a financial transaction over internet platforms, such as Stripe for credit card transactions, Smartpay for explicit online bank payments, and PayPal for alternate payment methods at the sales counter. Many of the mediators allow the consumers to make an account instantly, and to relocate funds between their online accounts and customary bank accounts, most commonly through automated clearing house (ACH) transactions. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate the market growth around the world.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1413

Moreover, rise in the number of digital banking users, along with the increasing smartphone penetration with a wide availability of internet are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the U.S. Federal Reserve, it is estimated that digital banking users in the United States has increased from 26% to 51% between 2012 and 2017. Similarly, according to the data from the BBAs main bank and building society groups 2017, it is estimated that the number of people frequently using mobile banking apps risen with 12% from 17.6 million peoples in 2015 to around 19.6 million in 2016, which is equivalent to approximately 37% of UK adult population.

Furthermore, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic around the world has been adversely impacting the banking and financial sector, due to the government imposed strict actions on movement and there are lower possibilities to access banking infrastructure. Thus, traditional banks are unable to deliver their financial facilities, though, e-commerce payment can be used as an alternate mode for making transactions, thereby, influencing the growth of the e-commerce payment market. However, data security & privacy concern is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global E-Commerce Payment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing popularity of online shopping and online payment among people, along with the significant presence of e-commerce payment service providers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet, along with the rise in number of credit card and debit card users would create lucrative growth prospects for the E-Commerce Payment market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1413

Major market player included in this report are:

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Amazon Payments, Inc.

CCBill, LLC

WePay Inc.

Alipay

Visa, Inc.

MasterCard Incorporated

Stripe Inc.

American Express Company

UnionPay International Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Digital Payment/ E-Wallet

Net Banking

Gift Cards

Others

By Application:

Fashion

Electronics & Media

Food & Personal Care

Furniture and Appliances

Service Industry

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report@:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1413

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global E-Commerce Payment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1413

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1413

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/