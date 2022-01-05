5G in IoT Market 2022 with Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, SWOT Study, Steady Growth and Forecast 2030

5G in IoT Market is valued approximately USD 0.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 52.53 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

5G in IoT Marketreport contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 5G in IoT Market by region.

5G Infrastructure is made up of macro- and small-cell base stations with edge computing capabilities. In a 5G network, network functions that typically run on hardware become virtualized, running as software. It works under a wireless high-frequency technology band for smooth communication and networking. This network functions, , under small transmitters that consume less power. The use of 5G will increase the network speed, improve flexibility of wireless services and reduce latency.

These IoT devices depend on instant communication and data transfer which is provided through 5G technology. The increasing adoption of Internet of Things devices in various application such as Automation, industrial manufacturing, Smart meters and other connected devices drives the market growth.

For Instance: In 2019, Kalmar, Nokia and ABB successfully demonstrated 5G-based Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC) for Smart electricity grids. While, Ericsson initiated trials aiming to connect 5G to wireless production robots in Audi’s factory. These advanced devices using AI, Cloud computing and other technologies necessitate wider bandwidth for interrupted network speed.. As per IOT world, the theoretical peak speed of 5G technology is 20Gbps while of 4G is only 1 Gbps. However, availability on online stores impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, tremendous research in order to develop new flavors to increase the product portfolio presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global 5G in IoT market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of connected IoT devices in the region. North America comprises the US and Canada and is one of the leading regions in terms of the development of 5G IoT. For Instance: Verizon has planned to roll out 5G services across 30 cities in the US by the end of 2020 while AT&T has already introduced 5G services in 12 cities.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and increasing demand for high speed internet connection would create lucrative growth prospects for the 5G in IoT market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ericsson

Nokia

Huawei

AT&T

Verizon

Sprint

Telefónica

BT Group

Vodafone

Telstra

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Wheel Drive

Biped

By Application:

Retail

Hospitality

Education & Scientific Research

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE





