Lithuania's foreign affairs ministry allies itself with Taiwan

China has exerted pressure on Lithuania to punish it for allowing Taiwan to set up a representative office

  138
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/05 21:45
(Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A spokesperson from Lithuania’s ministry of foreign affairs told CNA on Wednesday (Jan. 5) the Lithuanian government welcomes the establishment of the Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius.

During an interview with Lithuanian radio station Ziniu Radijas on Tuesday (Jan. 4), Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda said the name of the office was "a mistake" and he had not been consulted about it.

In response, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis responded via a spokesperson by saying the Lithuanian government looks forward to establishing business, science, technology and cultural relationships with Taiwan. Landsbergis added that the two countries share the same values.

China has been levying diplomatic and trading boycotts to punish the Baltic country for allowing Taiwan to set up its representative office. However, the U.S., an ally of Lithuania, has strengthened its support for the Baltic country and coordinated with other European nations.

It has been reported previously there has been tension and poor communication between Nauseda, Prime Minsiter Ingrida Simonyte, and Landsbergis. The issue of the country’s relations with Taiwan and China has intensified the tension.
Lithuanian governmen
Lithuania
Taiwanese Representative Office

Updated : 2022-01-05 22:56 GMT+08:00

