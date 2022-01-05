Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to launch US$200 million Lithuanian investment fund

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry will not ask Taiwan office to change its name

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/05 20:52
Taiwan opened its office in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius last year. (MOFA photo) 

Taiwan opened its office in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius last year. (MOFA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will set up a US$200 million (NT$5.51 billion) fund to invest in Lithuania’s economy, representative in Vilnius Eric Huang (黃鈞耀) said Wednesday (Jan. 5).

China targeted the Baltic democracy with sanctions after it allowed Taiwan to open a representative office using its name, while previously, other offices in Europe only used the name “Taipei.”

Huang’s announcement followed comments by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressing regret at the government’s decision to allow the name “Taiwan,” describing the worsening relations with Beijing as the consequences of a “mistake.”

Huang told an online news conference that Taiwan’s National Development Fund would provide the money for the strategic investment fund with support from the Central Bank, CNA reported.

Addressing the president’s remarks, a spokeswoman for Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry said the Baltic nation would stand by its decision to allow Taiwan to use its name for the representative office. She emphasized the values of democracy and human rights both countries shared, adding Lithuania looked forward to the deepening of exchanges in areas from trade to scientific research and culture.
Lithuania
Taiwan-Lithuania relations
Taiwan office in Lithuania
Eric Huang
National Development Fund
Central Bank

RELATED ARTICLES

'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office
2022/01/05 13:24
Lithuanian president regrets Taiwanese Representative Office name
Lithuanian president regrets Taiwanese Representative Office name
2022/01/05 09:58
Taiwan government agency shares recipes promoting Lithuanian rum
Taiwan government agency shares recipes promoting Lithuanian rum
2022/01/04 15:36
Taiwan issues two coins for year of tiger
Taiwan issues two coins for year of tiger
2022/01/04 15:00
Taiwan buys rum to help Lithuania dodge possible Chinese customs block
Taiwan buys rum to help Lithuania dodge possible Chinese customs block
2022/01/03 12:18

Updated : 2022-01-05 21:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
"