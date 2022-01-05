ASEAN Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resins Market 2022 Global Industries Future Trends, Growth, Strategies, Size, Share, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis Research Report through Foresight to 2030 | COVID-19 Impact on the industry

ASEAN Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resins Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ASEAN Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resins Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, ASEAN Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resins Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The ASEAN ethylene vinyl acetate resins (EVA) market was valued at $769.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,276.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins are manufactured through copolymerization of ethylene and vinyl acetate. They are used in the production of packaging film, foam, wire & cable, solar cell encapsulation, and hot melt adhesives. The vinyl acetate content in EVA resin varies from 0.2% to 40% whereas in the high-density EVA the VA% can be more than 50%.

EVA with low melt index (MI) offers high strength, superior viscosity, and hot tack (relative melting and bonding strength) as compared to its high melt index counterparts. As the VA% increases in EVA resins, it becomes highly transparent and less crystalline. EVA resins are widely used in the packaging and paper industries, owing to their properties such as enhanced flexibility and low sealing temperature. In addition, the high-density EVA is used in photovoltaic panels due to high transparency, which are used in solar energy generation.

Rapid industrialization and increase in disposable income of individuals across the emerging economies, such as Indonesia and Thailand, are the key factors that fuel the demand for automobiles. This further boosts the demand for EVA resins, as they are widely applicable in the manufacturing of automobile bumpers and molded parts. In addition, development of the packaging film industry across the developing countries, such as Singapore and the Philippines, is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Government initiatives and joint venture between domestic players and foreign players is expected to attract new investments in countries such as Malaysia and Singapore. For instance, in 2018, Petroliam Nasional Berhad and Saudi Aramco entered in a new joint venture. The joint venture operates the refineries and natural gas production, which further propelled the demand for EVA resin.

However, factors such as availability of inexpensive substitutes such as natural rubber, synthetic rubber, and low-density polyethylene and issues related with the usage of EVA in photovoltaic packaging are expected to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of bio-based ethylene vinyl acetate materials with no adverse effects is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunity for the market growth.

The major key players operating in the market include Arkema S.A., Braskem S.A., Celanese Corporation, DOW Inc., Innospec Inc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Co, Ltd., Total SA, Lyondell Basell Industries N.V., SIPCHEM, Eastman Chemical Company, China Petrochemical Corporation, and Lotte Chemical Corporation.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the ASEAN ethylene vinyl acetate resins (EVA) marketalso experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading ASEAN ethylene vinyl acetate resins (EVA) market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Polypropylene (PP) Vinyl Acetate-modified Polyethylene (Low VA Density)

– Polyethylene (PE) Thermoplastic Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Medium VA Density)

– Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Rubber (High VA Density)

By Application

– Film

– Foam

– Hot Melt Adhesives

– Wire & Cable

– Extrusion Coating

– Solar Cell Encapsulation

– Others

By End User

– Automotive

– Packaging & Paper

– Paints, Coatings, & Adhesives

– Electronics & Electrical

– Pharmaceutical

– Footwear

– Photovoltaic Panels

– Others

By Country

– Malaysia

– Philippines

– Thailand

– Myanmar

– Vietnam

– Singapore

– Rest of ASEAN

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

