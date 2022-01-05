Surfactants Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From The Automotive Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2030

Surfactants Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Surfactants Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Surfactants Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global surfactants market was valued at $41.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $58.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Surfactants are organic chemicals, with both hydrophilic and hydrophobic ends, that when added, change the properties of the liquid. Surfactants allow oil molecules to dissolve in water. They have vast practical applications in a variety of industries, owing to their properties such as wettability, detergency, emulsion, dispersion, stabilization, and foam/froth formation. The surfactant market is dominated by surfactant groups such as alcohol ethoxylates, sulfates, ether sulfates, and alkyl benzene sulfonates, which are majorly used in laundry detergents, soaps, household, and personal care products.

The key driver responsible for the growth of this industry includes growing end-user industries such as household detergents, personal care, and others in the developed and developing economies. However, rise in prices and low raw material availability hamper the market growth. Moreover, environmental concerns such as toxic effects of surfactants on various aquatic organisms and implementation of stringent laws & regulations toward their use limit their adoption.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report includes extensive analysis of the factors driving and restraining the global surfactants market.

? The market projections for the period 2020-2027 have been included along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the market.

? The report provides quantitative as well as qualitative market trends to help the stakeholders understand the situations prevailing in the market.

? An in-depth analysis of key segments of the market demonstrates stakeholders with different types of surfactants consumed across different industries.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global surfactants market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading surfactants market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– BASF SE

– Clariant AG

– Croda International Plc

– Nouryon

– Stepan Company

– Huntsman Corporation

– Evonik Industries AG

– Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

– Lonza Group

– Kao Corporation

The other players in the value chain include Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Galaxy Surfactants, Aarti Industries Ltd., and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Anionic

o Linear Alkyl Benzene

o Fatty Alcohol Ether Sulfate

o Fatty Alcohol Sufate

o Sulfosuccinates

o Others.

– Non-ionic

o Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates

o Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates

o Others

– Cationic

– Amphoteric

– Others

By Application

– Household Detergents

– Personal Care

– Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

– Food Processing

– Oilfield Chemicals

– Agricultural Chemicals

– Textiles

– Plastics

– Paints & Coatings

– Adhesives

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o France

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global surfactants market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

