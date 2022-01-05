Thermochromic Pigments Market Growth, Share, Size, Price, Analysis, Industry Trends And Forecast 2022-2030 | Says Report Ocean

Thermochromic Pigments Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Thermochromic Pigments Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Thermochromic Pigments Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global thermochromic pigments market was valued at $428.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $595.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Thermochromic pigments are classified under specialty pigments that have superior property of color changing with a change in temperature. Thermochromic pigments are insoluble materials incorporated by physically mixing them with the medium. They have a high tinting strength as compared to the material in which they are added. These pigments serve numerous our main functions: impart color to the medium, change color according to temperature, hide the substrate and efface the existing color, and enhance the strength of the paint film.

Depending upon the type of thermochromism, the global thermochromic pigments market is segmented into reversible and irreversible thermochromic pigments. In term of application, the thermochromic pigments are widely used in paint & coating, ink printing, and plastic products to either show the temperature change or to increase aesthetics of the product. The usage of thermochromic pigments based ink can be usually seen in beer wrappers indicating the coldness of beer or sticker on the pizza delivery boxes indicating hotness of the pizza.

Thermochromic pigments, being an innovation-driven industry has witnessed an increase in R&D activities. Increase in competition in the end-user markets has led to product innovation. The market players have heavily invested in R&D activities to introduce and develop new products with more advanced and new features.

Major players in the market are OliKrom, QCR Solutions Corp, Matsui Color, Devine Chemicals Ltd, New Color Chemical Limited, CTI and Flint Group, LCR Hallcrest, Hali Industrial co., ltd, KOLORTEK, SMAROL INDUSTRY CO. LTD, and among others. Other companies in accordance with thermochromic pigments market are 3M, Sherwin Williams, Hammer Packaging, Corp., NanoMatriX International Limited, Clariant, Special Effects and Coatings, and others.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the thermochromic pigments market forecast along with the current and future market trends

This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analyses during the forecast period

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the global thermochromic pigments industry for strategy building

A comprehensive thermochromic pigments market analysis covers factors that drive and restrain market growth

The qualitative data in this report aims on market dynamics, trends, and developments

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Reversible Thermochromic Pigment

– Irreversible Thermochromic Pigment

By End-use Industry

– Printing Ink

– Textile

– Paints and Coatings

– Plastic & Polymer

– Food & Beverages

– Paper

– Cosmetic

– Others

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– UK

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– LAMEA

