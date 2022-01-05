Virtual Power Plant Market Size, Trend Analysis 2022, Future Demand, Research Factors, Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Types and Application, Challenges, Forecast Period of 2030

Virtual Power Plant Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Virtual Power Plant Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Virtual Power Plant Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global virtual power plant market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Virtual power plant, an aggregated decentralized power plant, consisting of decentralized power systems with the purpose to integrate different distributed energy sources such as solar PV cells, wind turbines, and hydroelectric plants. Additionally, virtual power plant offers efficient power generation even at peak load periods with a scope to trade or sell power in trading market.

Virtual power plant is medium scale power generating unit integrating different renewable energy sources for solar, wind and other flexible power consumers and storage systems. A virtual power plant consists of different mixed assets that are connected via central control system processing wide range of information, such as current prices at the power exchange, price and weather forecasts, and grid information of the system operators.

Growing penetration for renewable energy in power generation sector coupled with shifting trend of power grids from centralized to distributed is expected to drive the market growth. Further reduction in energy cost and easy accessibility of energy storage will boost the market demand. For instance, Tesla reported in their recent virtual power plant project 70% decrease in grid consumption, while bills have been reduced by up to 30%.

Additionally, VPP is highly efficient and flexible to deliver during the peak load electricity in a short notice period compared to conventional power plant set up that will further drive the market growth. Flexibility in trading with virtual power plant due to price volatility attracted lot of new participants. Customers can sell excess energy at trade market as well as buy energy at lower price.

Such features of virtual power plant is expected to further fuel the demand. However, high-frequency of electromagnetic and radio waves leads to health concerns in infants and old people, which may hamper this growth. Nonetheless, stringent government regulations regarding eco-friendly power generation will further enhance the market for renewable energy, thus fueling the demand for virtual power plant market.

Major players have adopted product launch, business expansion, and partnerships to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, Enel X Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Limejump Ltd., and others.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the virtual power plant market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading virtual power plant market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Technology

– Distribution Generation

– Demand Response

– Mixed Asset

By End User

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Residential

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

