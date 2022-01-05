Macrofiltration Market Research Report by Lighting Source, by Application, by Region – Global Forecast to 2030 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Macrofiltration Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Macrofiltration Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Macrofiltration Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The Macrofiltration market for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa was valued $2.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Macrofiltration is the process of filtration of insoluble solid particles larger than 1.0 micron from water. These microns are passed through porous medium. There are different types of filters used for macrofiltration. These include bag filter, belt filter press, drum & disk, filter press, granular media filter, leaf belt, and tubular belt.

Factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa macrofiltration market are demand for macrofiltration across various end-users such as food & beverage, water & wastewater, chemical & pharmaceutical, and mining & metal.

In addition, increase in urbanization and industrialization in Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for portable water, to boost the water treatment process, which is projected to drive the macrofiltration market. However, high cost of auto backwash filters and high maintenance cost are hampering the growth of backwash filter. Furthermore, emerging trends such as increasing water treatment plants in Asia-Pacific, are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the macrofiltration market.

Some of the key players operating in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa microfiltration market are Amiad Water Systems, Ascension Industries, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Filtration Group, Mann+Hummel, MTB Technologies Sp. Z O.O., Ostwald Filtration Systems GmbH, Parker Hannifin, Pentair PLC, SUEZ water technologies Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Macrofiltration market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Macrofiltration market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Granular Micro Filter

– Filter Press Filter

– Leaf Tubular and Press Filter

– Bag Filter

– Belt Filter Press

– Auto Backwash Filters

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Water and Wastewater

– Chemical and Pharmaceutical

– Mining and Metal

– Food and Beverage

– Paper and Pulp

– Others

By Region

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Middle East

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Rest of Middle East

– Africa

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Rest of Africa





