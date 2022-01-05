Macro filtration Market Key Players, Industry Status, Size, Growth, Demand, COVID-19 Impact, Scope, Segment Analysis and Forecasts to 2022-2030 – Reports Ocean

Macro filtration Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Macro filtration Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Macro filtration Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global Macro filtration market was valued $6.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Macrofiltration is the process of filtration of insoluble solid particles larger than 1.0 micron from water. These microns are passed through porous medium. There are different types of filters used for macrofiltration. These include bag filter, belt filter press, drum & disk, filter press, granular media filter, leaf belt, and tubular belt. Factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the global macrofiltration market are demand for macrofiltration across various end-users such as food & beverage, water & wastewater, chemical & pharmaceutical, and mining & metal.

In addition, increase in urbanization and industrialization in Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for portable water, to boost the water treatment process, which is projected to drive the macrofiltration market. However, high cost of auto backwash filters and high maintenance cost are hampering the growth of backwash filter. Furthermore, emerging trends such as increasing water treatment plants in Asia-Pacific, are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the macrofiltration market.

Some of the key players operating in the global macrofiltration market are Amiad Water Systems, Ascension Industries, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Filtration Group, Mann+Hummel, MTB Technologies Sp. Z O.O., Ostwald Filtration Systems GmbH, Parker Hannifin, Pentair PLC, SUEZ water technologies Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Granular Micro Filter

– Filter Press Filter

– Leaf Tubular and Press Filter

– Bag Filter

– Belt Filter Press

– Auto Backwash Filters

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Water and Wastewater

– Chemical and Pharmaceutical

– Mining and Metal

– Food and Beverage

– Paper and Pulp

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Sweden

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Middle East

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Rest of Middle East

– Africa

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Rest of Africa

