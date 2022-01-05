Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market 2022 Report On 2022 Emerging Industries, Share, Remarkable Developments, Business Strategies, Demand, Regional Growth and Key Players Analysis with Global Future Prospects 2030

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Growth 2021-2030-, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market was valued at $57,929 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $62,935 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that majorly affects joints along with articular tissues and extra-articular organs. It is considered as a systemic disease, as it affects the cardiac and respiratory system. In addition, this medical condition is often progressive, and results in stiffness, pain, redness, and swelling of joints.

Moreover, as no permanent cure is available for rheumatoid arthritis, the aim of the treatment is to reduce pain, prevent bone deformity, decrease inflammation, and improve a person’s overall body function. This is achieved through disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and uric acid drugs. However, early diagnosis and treatment are the key for better management of the rheumatoid arthritis.

Alarming rise in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, increase in demand for DMARDs, and surge in geriatric population across the globe are the key factors that fuel the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. In addition, rise in patient awareness toward availability of various treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, increase in focus of pharmaceutical companies to tap the rare & specialty diseases, and rise in R&D activities and product innovations notably contribute toward the growth of the global market. Moreover, recent advancements in biosimilars, which may be used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and rise in approvals of the same by regulatory authorities drive the growth of the market. However, side effects associated with the medication and high costs of biological DMARD therapies are expected to hinder the growth of the market, globally.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AbbVie Inc.

– Amgen Inc.

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– Eli Lilly and Company

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

– Johnson & Johnson

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– UCB S.A

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Class

– Disease-modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

– Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

– Corticosteroids

– Uric Acid Drugs

– Others

By Route of Administration

– Oral

– Parenteral

By Sales Channel

– Prescription-based Drugs

– Over-the-counter Drugs

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

