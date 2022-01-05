North America Liver Disease Treatment Market 2022 Regional Overview, Opportunity Mapping, Competition Analysis and Forecast by 2030

North America Liver Disease Treatment Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider North America Liver Disease Treatment Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, North America Liver Disease Treatment Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The North America liver disease treatment market accounted for $6,970 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,318 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Medical care given to a patient suffering from liver diseases is termed as liver disease treatment. Furthermore, the treatment includes use of various drugs for different types of liver conditions. For instance, hepatitis B is a liver disease caused by a virus called hepatitis B virus (HBV). This condition is treated using antiviral drugs and can also be prevented by use of vaccines. Furthermore, other drugs that are used in treatment of hepatitis include immunoglobulin. Similarly, liver cancer is treated by using chemotherapy drugs and targeted therapy. In addition, some autoimmune liver related disorders are treated with the use of corticosteroids.

Furthermore, liver associated conditions also require liver transplant in many cases, where immunosuppressant drugs are used to prevent organ rejection. Thus, there are various types of liver treatments offered in the market such as anti-viral drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, vaccines, immunoglobulin, corticosteroid, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy drugs. In addition, these products are used to cure a range of liver diseases, which include hepatitis, autoimmune diseases, non-alcoholic fatty liver, and genetic disorders.

The major factors that contribute toward growth of the North America liver disease treatment market include increase in alcohol consumption & use of illegal drugs and rise in prevalence of liver disease. Furthermore, it is also a primary cause for worsening of various liver conditions, which require treatment. For instance, consumption of large quantity of alcohol can lead to liver condition called alcoholic hepatitis, which, in turn, leads to liver inflammation that requires treatment. Furthermore, factors such as surge in geriatric population and increase in government and non-government awareness programs also boost growth of the North America liver disease treatment market. For instance, older patients who acquire hepatitis C infection are more likely to develop cirrhosis in the coming years, owing to accelerated fibrosis rate and decreased immunity.

However, stringent approval process related to drugs and resistance to antiviral drugs used in treatment of hepatitis B and hepatitis C of drugs restrict growth of the North America liver disease treatment market. For instance, approval processes require a huge capital investment. Moreover, any new drug manufacturing company that tries to enter into the market is bound to abide by these regulations. Therefore, these procedures are time consuming, which extends the time for their approval and commercialization and restricts growth of the market. Conversely, presence of strong pipeline products offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

Major players operating in the market include Astellas Pharma Inc., Mylan N.V., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.), Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Dynavax Technologies, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, and Emergent BioSolutions (Cangene bioPharma).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global North America liver disease treatment market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

By Treatment Type

o Antiviral Drugs

o Immunosuppressants

o Vaccines

o Immunoglobulins

o Corticosteroids

o Targeted Therapy

o Chemotherapy

By Disease Type

o Hepatits

o Autoimmune Diseases

o Ischemic Stroke

o Stenosis

o Others

By Country

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

