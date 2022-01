WTA Adelaide International Results

Wednesday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $782,900 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (7), Kazakhstan, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Maria Sakkari (3), Greece, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Coco Gauff, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Nicole Melichar and Sofia Kenin, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-7.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (3), Croatia, def. Kateryna Bondarenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-3.

Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 1-6, 6-3 (15), 10-7.