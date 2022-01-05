Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan midfielder Kawabe joins Wolves from Grasshoppers

By Associated Press
2022/01/05 18:28
Japan midfielder Kawabe joins Wolves from Grasshoppers

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Japan midfielder Hayao Kawabe joined Wolverhampton from Swiss team Grasshoppers on Wednesday.

Wolves could send the 26-year-old Kawabe back on loan to Grasshoppers for the rest of the season, though he will train with the Premier League team in January. Both clubs are owned by Chinese investment firm Fosun.

Kawabe, who made his senior international debut in March, becomes the first Japanese player at Wolves.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said the club made a move to buy Kawabe this month because the player might not have been granted a visa in the future in light of changing criteria following Britian's departure from the European Union.

“Naturally, Hayao is a player we’ve watched a lot and he’s done really well this season," Sellars said. “He’s an attacking midfield player, very energetic, very busy, and has good quality. He’s really shone at Grasshoppers this year, and he’s one of the main reasons they’re doing so well."

Kawabe joined Grasshoppers from Sanfrecce Hiroshima last year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-05 20:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
"