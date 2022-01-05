Omicron-linked individual visited KTV club in Taiwan's Taoyuan 5 times

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Among the places that four airport cleaning workers linked to an Omicron cluster infection visited before being diagnosed was a karaoke club in Taoyuan City, which one of the individuals visited five days in a row.

On Tuesday (Jan. 4), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that case No. 17,230, a woman in her 40s who works as a member of the cleaning crew at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID. The same day, coworkers case No. 17,238 and 17,239, and a quarantine taxi driver, case No. 17,240, tested positive for COVID.

This was followed by a fourth cleaner, case No. 17,266, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). Two of the individuals have been confirmed as having Omicron to date.

Taoyuan City Department of Public Health released Wednesday a list of 12 locations the four cleaners had visited from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4. These included two hypermarkets, two traditional markets, two bakeries, a hamburger shop, a pharmacy, a Chunghwa Telecom store, and a karaoke club.

From Dec. 29, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, one of the individuals visited five times the Golden Voice Singers Club (金嗓歌友會) karaoke club at 303, Rongmin South Road in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District. On Wednesday, the club was disinfected.