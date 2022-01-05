Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan vice president records Lunar New Year message in Hakka language

Lai Ching-te wished people of Taiwan health and happiness for Year of Tiger

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/05 17:56
Vice President Lai and Hakka Public Communication Foundation Chairperson Chen Bang-jhen record a new year greeting together. (Hakka Public Communicati...

Vice President Lai and Hakka Public Communication Foundation Chairperson Chen Bang-jhen record a new year greeting together. (Hakka Public Communicati...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) recorded a Lunar New Year greeting in the Hakka language on Wednesday (Jan. 5).

The Hakka Public Communication Foundation (HPCF) sent the foundation’s “Hakka Talker” van with its chairperson Chen Pang-jhen (陳邦畛) to the Presidential Office Building in Taipei. The van has a mobile studio where Lai and Chen recorded the message together, according to a CNA report.

Lai’s recording wished the people of Taiwan health and happiness for the new year. He also spoke of “Tiger fortune” (虎福), since 2022 is the Year of the Tiger in the lunar calendar.

This is the second time the foundation’s van has recorded a new year’s greeting with the country’s leaders. Last year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) did so.
Hakka
language
new year
Lai Ching-te (賴清德)

RELATED ARTICLES

Consumers’ Foundation warns LNY taxi fare hike in Taipei could backfire
Consumers’ Foundation warns LNY taxi fare hike in Taipei could backfire
2022/01/04 17:30
Taiwan issues two coins for year of tiger
Taiwan issues two coins for year of tiger
2022/01/04 15:00
Taiwan university offers raises to encourage faculty to teach in native tongues
Taiwan university offers raises to encourage faculty to teach in native tongues
2022/01/03 17:34
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
2022/01/02 14:27
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
2022/01/01 17:32

Updated : 2022-01-05 18:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
"