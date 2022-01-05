Taiwan vice president records Lunar New Year message in Hakka language

Vice President Lai and Hakka Public Communication Foundation Chairperson Chen Bang-jhen record a new year greeting together. (Hakka Public Communicati... Vice President Lai and Hakka Public Communication Foundation Chairperson Chen Bang-jhen record a new year greeting together. (Hakka Public Communication Foundation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) recorded a Lunar New Year greeting in the Hakka language on Wednesday (Jan. 5).

The Hakka Public Communication Foundation (HPCF) sent the foundation’s “Hakka Talker” van with its chairperson Chen Pang-jhen (陳邦畛) to the Presidential Office Building in Taipei. The van has a mobile studio where Lai and Chen recorded the message together, according to a CNA report.

Lai’s recording wished the people of Taiwan health and happiness for the new year. He also spoke of “Tiger fortune” (虎福), since 2022 is the Year of the Tiger in the lunar calendar.

This is the second time the foundation’s van has recorded a new year’s greeting with the country’s leaders. Last year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) did so.