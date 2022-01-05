Alexa
Taiwan wants to attract more high school students from Hong Kong, Macau

Schools would be able to decide for themselves if they want students from China's special administrative regions

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/05 18:17
The Ministry of Education is preparing a proposal to attract more senior high school students from Hong Kong and Macau. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has almost finalized a proposal to allow students from Hong Kong and Macau easier access to senior high schools in Taiwan, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 5).

The measure has been discussed with the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), with a draft expected to be proposed to the Cabinet by the end of January, CNA reported. Under existing legislation, students from Hong Kong and Macau are only eligible to enroll in the National Overseas Chinese Senior High School, which is located in New Taipei City's Banqiao District.

The amendment would allow each school to decide for itself whether it is prepared to accept the students from China’s two special administrative regions. The new measure is also expected to create a new source of students for Taiwan’s higher education institutions as the country's population falls.

The amendment also proposes that principals and school board members take on the role of guarantors, which the students might otherwise have difficulty finding, the report said.
