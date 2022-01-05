Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taoyuan City Government on Wednesday (Jan. 5) revealed the recent movements of four cleaners working at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport who are connected to an Omicron cluster infection.

On Wednesday (Jan. 5), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the latest infection in the cluster, Taiwan's COVID case No. 17,266, is a woman in her 50s who had been inoculated with two doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine. The woman shares the workplace with and rode in the same vehicle as case Nos. 17,230; 17,238; and 17,239; the first of whom has been confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant.

A quarantine taxi driver (case No. 17,240) tied to these cases has also tested positive for Omicron.

Wednesday afternoon, the Taoyuan City Department of Public Health released a list of the four cleaners' movements from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4. The locations include two hypermarkets, two traditional markets, and a karaoke club.

The first place that one of the cases visited on Dec. 29 was the Golden Voice Singers Club (金嗓歌友會), a karaoke club in Taoyuan's Zhongli District. On the morning of Dec. 30, a case took the No. 112N Chungli bus to Zhongli District's Zhongzhen Market.

That afternoon, a case took the No. 112S Taoyuan Bus Company bus to the Jinfeng Market, also in Zhongli District. From 4:35 p.m. to 5:21 p.m. on Jan. 1, a case visited the Carrefour Zhongli Store.

At 6 p.m. on Jan. 2, a case went to the Jinxianghong Bakery (金翔鴻麵包店) in Taoyuan's Pingzhen District. Jan 3. saw the most activity from the cases, with a visit to Hong Ya Hamburger in Zhongli, the Zhongzhen Market, a Pinghzen District RT-Mart, the Huairen Pharmacy (懷仁大藥局) in Zhongli, the Zhong Bei Huanghun Market in Zhongli, and the Bainian Bakery in Zhongli.

On Jan. 4, one of the cases visited a Chunghwa Telecom service center in Zhongli.



Places the four cases visited between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4. (Taoyuan City Government image)