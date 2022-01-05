Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan

COVID cases visited karaoke, Carrefour, bakeries, burger joint, RT-Mart, pharmacy, markets, and Chunghwa Telecom store

  136
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/05 18:05
Pingzhen branch of RT-Mart. (news.rt-mart.com.tw photo)

Pingzhen branch of RT-Mart. (news.rt-mart.com.tw photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taoyuan City Government on Wednesday (Jan. 5) revealed the recent movements of four cleaners working at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport who are connected to an Omicron cluster infection.

On Wednesday (Jan. 5), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the latest infection in the cluster, Taiwan's COVID case No. 17,266, is a woman in her 50s who had been inoculated with two doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine. The woman shares the workplace with and rode in the same vehicle as case Nos. 17,230; 17,238; and 17,239; the first of whom has been confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant.

A quarantine taxi driver (case No. 17,240) tied to these cases has also tested positive for Omicron.

Wednesday afternoon, the Taoyuan City Department of Public Health released a list of the four cleaners' movements from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4. The locations include two hypermarkets, two traditional markets, and a karaoke club.

The first place that one of the cases visited on Dec. 29 was the Golden Voice Singers Club (金嗓歌友會), a karaoke club in Taoyuan's Zhongli District. On the morning of Dec. 30, a case took the No. 112N Chungli bus to Zhongli District's Zhongzhen Market.

That afternoon, a case took the No. 112S Taoyuan Bus Company bus to the Jinfeng Market, also in Zhongli District. From 4:35 p.m. to 5:21 p.m. on Jan. 1, a case visited the Carrefour Zhongli Store.

At 6 p.m. on Jan. 2, a case went to the Jinxianghong Bakery (金翔鴻麵包店) in Taoyuan's Pingzhen District. Jan 3. saw the most activity from the cases, with a visit to Hong Ya Hamburger in Zhongli, the Zhongzhen Market, a Pinghzen District RT-Mart, the Huairen Pharmacy (懷仁大藥局) in Zhongli, the Zhong Bei Huanghun Market in Zhongli, and the Bainian Bakery in Zhongli.

On Jan. 4, one of the cases visited a Chunghwa Telecom service center in Zhongli.

Omicron cluster case movements revealed in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Places the four cases visited between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4. (Taoyuan City Government image)
Omicron
Omicron cases
Omicron cluster
Omicron cluster infection
Covid cluster infection
Covid case movements

RELATED ARTICLES

2 more workers at Taiwan's Taoyuan airport test positive for COVID
2 more workers at Taiwan's Taoyuan airport test positive for COVID
2022/01/04 11:51
Taiwan’s representative office in US confirms 10 COVID cases
Taiwan’s representative office in US confirms 10 COVID cases
2022/01/03 17:20
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
2022/01/03 17:00
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
2022/01/01 15:12
Taiwan confirms 21 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 21 imported COVID cases
2022/01/01 14:17

Updated : 2022-01-05 18:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
"