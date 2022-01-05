Hand Sanitizer Market Size 2022, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

Market Introduction

The global hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 3,551.2 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8,237.6 Million by the year 2030 with CAGR 6%. The market volume for hand sanitizer was 868.7 MMT in 2022 and is expected to reach 1,356.6 MMT by 2022 and 1,815.8 MMT in 2030.Hand sanitizer comes in gel, spray, or liquid form for killing the vast majority of bacteria/microorganisms on the skin surface. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing awareness among individuals due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising number of new entrants in the market.

Disrupted distribution channels coupled with a surge in prices of sanitizers during the pandemic negatively impacted the market growth. Health issues caused due to excessive use of sanitizers are also estimated to fuel the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for hand sanitizers skyrocketed. Many retailers started charging more than usual for hand sanitizers. This restrained the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing awareness among individuals due to the spread of COVID 19

The COVID-19 pandemic made people aware of the importance of are also maintaining hand hygiene and that this hygiene can be maintained using hand sanitizers. Governments of various nations were creating awareness regarding the use of soap and water to clean hands regularly during the pandemic. Hand sanitizers proved to be a perfect alternative when soap and water are not readily available. This boosted the demand for hand sanitizers, hence driving the market growth.

An increasing number of new entrants in the market

With the lucrative opportunities provided by the market, many new companies are expected to enter the market. Apart from start-ups, well-established companies are also venturing into the hand sanitizers market. These include LVMH, a perfume manufacturer; and Parle, a biscuits manufacturer; among others. Other firms include paints to apparel, brewers, lifestyle majors, fragrance makers, and distillers, among others. All these new entrants in the market are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global hand sanitizer market is segmented into form, SKU, distribution channel, end-user, and type.

By Form,

• Gel Sanitizers

• Liquid Sanitizers

• Spray (Aerosol) Sanitizers

The gel sanitizers segment accounts for the largest share of around 45% in the market owing to the high availability of gel-based sanitizers in the market. The spray sanitizers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% owing to the increasing demand for these sanitizers.

By SKU,

• <50 ml

• 51-100 ml

• 101-200 ml

• >501 ml

The 101-200 ml segment held the largest market share of about 34% owing to their increasing demand. The 51-100 ml segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 6.7%, during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel,

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

• Pharms/Medical Stores

The pharms/medical stores segment is expected to account for the largest market share, as hand sanitizers are considered to be medical products and are easily available in pharmacies. The online stores’ segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to rising increasing penetration.

By End User,

• Residents

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Enterprises

• Manufacturing

• Facility Management Services

• Recreation & Entertainment Centers

• Hospitality

• Retail (Commercial Facilities)

• Others (Government/utilities, Educational institutes)

The hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 30% owing to increasing demand for hand sanitizers in hospitals and clinics, especially during the pandemic. The hospitality segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By Type,

• Alcohol Based

• Non-Alcohol Based

The non-alcohol-based segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its high demand globally. The alcohol-based sanitizer segment is expected to become the most prominent segment, surpassing non-alcohol-based sanitizers by 2023.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global hand sanitizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 50% owing to the increasing awareness regarding hygiene among the consumers. Furthermore, the rising dominance of online platforms in the region is also expected to boost market growth.

The European region is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to the increasing concern for health and hygiene in the region. Also, during the pandemic, some of the European countries, such as the UK and France were severely affected by COVID-19, which boosted the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global hand sanitizer market include GOJO Industries, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Proctor and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Kutol Products Company, Shanghai Likang Disinfectant Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Beaver Cosmetic Co., Ltd., Montgomery Manufacturing, Seatex Ltd., Clorox Company, Xi′an Youpai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and HARTMANN Group, among others.

The approximate market share of the top 12 to 15 major players is near about 70 to 75%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in March 2021, Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol partnered with CleanedUp for supplying simple and easy-to-install sanitizing solutions. This partnership is aimed at offering free hand sanitizers and other hygiene products to small businesses.

