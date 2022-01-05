3D Sewing Robot Market Size 2022-2030: Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast

The global 3D sewing robot market held a market size of USD 15.37 Million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 40.36 Million by 2030. The 3D sewing robot market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period.

The landscape of robotics technology is evolving rapidly, across many industries, and fashion industry is no exception. 3D sewing robot automates the sewing process and hence reduces labor cost, and increases productivity in operations. The robot also ensures quality check, which reduces wastage and improves quality of work.

Also, Covid-19 posed a big challenge to various industries across the globe. Lockdown has resulted in slowdown, also resulting in shortage of labor. In this situation, demand of 3D sewing robot is expected to grow at a huge pace, in the forthcoming years. The 3D sewing robot reduces personal contact with the receiver, and hence reduces the chances of Covid-19 spread.

Significant number of investments are being made by the market players to provide additional features to the 3D sewing robots, in order to serve their clients requitements in a better way.

Growth Influencers

Covid-19 is one of the most important factors fueling the market demand

One of the most important factors fuelling the growth of 3D sewing robot market, is growing number of Covid-19 cases, across the globe. Fashion industry is. highly labor intensive. The growing cases of corona virus has resulted in shortage of manpower. Market players are looking for automated technologies, to ensure smooth flow of production process. 3D sewing robot offers fully automated sewing process, also resulting in reduced labor cost, to a great extent.

Growth in Fashion Industry in developing countries is expected to fuel the market growth

Increased internet penetration, has resulted in increased number of social media users like Instagram, and fakebook, across the globe. These social media platforms are also being used by market players in fashion industry, to showcase their collections. This has also resulted in the growth of fashion influencers, resulting in rising fashion awareness across the globe. Huge growth in fashion industry is expected to fuel the demand for 3D sewing robot in the forthcoming years,

High cost of 3D sewing robot is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

Robotics technology is a new trend in fashion industry, due to which the cost of 3D sewing robot is high. Medium and small market players are less likely to be able to invest in this high-end technology, in the current scenario. Therefore, high cost is one of the most important factors, anticipated to slow down the demand for 3D sewing robots.

Segments Overview

The global 3D sewing robot market is segmented into application

By Application

Clothes

Shoes

Car Interior

Pads

Bags & Accessories

Others

On the basis of application, clothes segment is dominating the market with a share of 38% in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. Whereas, the car interior segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global 3D sewing robot market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, LAMEA America.

North America is dominating the global 3D sewing robot market, with the largest share of around 44% in 2020. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Presence of huge fashion brands in the region is one of the most important factors, attributed to this dominance. Whereas, Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players functioning in the 3D sewing robot market include, Sewbo Inc, Softwear Automation, KSL Keilmann Sondermaschinenbau GmbH Lorsch, KMF Maschinenbau GmbH, VETRON Typical Europe GmbH, Others. Key market players are actively engaged in strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. Key market players are actively engaged in strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

The global 3D sewing robot market report offers insights on the below pointers:

1. Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

2. Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global 3D sewing robot market report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the 3D sewing robot market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D sewing robot market during the assessment period?

3. Which are the applications to invest in over the assessment period in the global 3D sewing robot market?

4. What are the technology trends in the global 3D sewing robot market?

5. What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global 3D sewing robot market?

