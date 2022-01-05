India launches semiconductor mission amid FTA talks with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India has launched its new scheme to attract investment in semiconductor manufacturing on Saturday (Jan. 1) by formally beginning to accept applications aiming to set up fabs in the South Asian country.

India’s Union Cabinet passed the Program for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India on December 15, 2021, a program that aims to bring about at least two greenfield semiconductor fab projects. India’s IT ministry has now released guidelines for the rollout and set up an online portal for industry players to apply through, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The news comes just weeks after India began negotiations with Taiwan for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which coincides with bilateral talks for a potential semiconductor manufacturing hub in an Indian city, per a BusinessToday-India report. Delhi has a string of preferred sites it has put forward, and it is reported either Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) or United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), may sign on to the project.

The project, if realized, would be a major step forward for economic ties between the countries. Though India and Taiwan set up representative offices in each other’s capitals in 1995, the Indian side proceeded cautiously, owing to fear of provoking a backlash from Beijing amid an ongoing border dispute with China, per the Hindustan Times.

Yet India's demand for semiconductors is due to grow by 50 times over the next three years, reaching an incredible US$100 billion ($NT 2.76 trillion) by 2025. This is why Delhi is now wheeling out US$10 billion worth of incentive schemes to attract tech players — including Taiwanese firms — to its door.

The plan may also benefit both India and Taiwan in fulfilling specific strategic goals. For India, an onshore chip-making hub is a manifestation of the Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (“Self-Reliant India”) policy, while for Taiwan, offshoring to India dovetails with Taiwanese firms’ move to divert production away from China.