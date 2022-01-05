Alexa
10 dead, others missing after boat capsizes in Zanzibar

By Associated Press
2022/01/05 15:16
ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AP) — An official in Tanzania’s semiautonomous region of Zanzibar says 10 people have died when their boat capsized while they were traveling to attend a funeral.

Regional Commissioner of South Region Mattar Zahor said nine other boat passengers were rescued and treated after the capsizing Tuesday night near Kisiwapanza, an islet adjacent to Mkoani district. Still others are missing, Zahor said.

While rescue work was paused due to high winds, “our search team will do the best it can to make sure we find them,” the commissioner said.

Rough seas and overloading are suspected in the capsizing.

Updated : 2022-01-05 16:47 GMT+08:00

