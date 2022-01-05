Poland beats Argentina to secure semifinal spot at ATP Cup

Chilen team members celebrate after defeating Norway's Andreja Petrovic and Leyton Rivera in their doubles match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in S... Chilen team members celebrate after defeating Norway's Andreja Petrovic and Leyton Rivera in their doubles match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina plays a shot against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Wednesday,... Diego Schwartzman of Argentina plays a shot against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Christo)

SYDNEY (AP) — Hubert Hurkacz beat Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4 to secure Poland’s victory over Argentina on Wednesday and a spot in the ATP Cup semifinals.

Poland finished the round-robin stage 3-0 in Group D, with wins over Georgia, Greece and in the top-of-the-table match against Argentina.

Kamil Majchrzak rallied twice from serve breaks in the second set before beating Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the opening singles match and No. 9-ranked Hurzacz clinched the semifinal spot with his win over of Schwartzman in the second singles encounter. Poland won the doubles to complete a sweep.

“I’m so happy for our team. We’re in the semis, so super proud of that achievement,” Hurkacz said. “We have great team spirit. We support each other. I think the atmosphere that we bring helps us play better.”

Poland will next meet either Spain or 2020 champion Serbia for a spot in the final.

Chile’s 2-1 win over Norway meant Serbia needed to sweep Spain later Wednesday to move into top spot in Group A and advance to the semifinals.

Alejandro Tabilo beat Viktor Durasovic 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1 to give Chile the lead before No. 8-ranked Casper Ruud levelled it for Norway with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Christian Garin.

Tabilo and Tomas Barrios Vera clinched the doubles 6-0, 6-4, giving Chile a 2-1 record in the round-robin stage and leaving Norway 0-3 after earlier losses to Spain and Serbia.

