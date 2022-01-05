Alexa
Jets beat Coyotes 3-1, extend winning streak to three games

By JACK THOMPSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/05 12:55
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a shot by Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) during the first period of an NH...

Winnipeg Jets center Dominic Toninato (21) skates with the puck between Arizona Coyotes defenseman Janis Moser (62) and Coyotes left wing Johan Larsso...

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save as the puck floats past Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Coyotes defense...

Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with center Andrew Copp (9), left wing Kyle Connor (81)...

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save on a shot by Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) as Coyotes defensemen Ilya Lyu...

Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) sends Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey gam...

Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, second from left, as Coyotes defensema...

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka, left, gives up a goal to Winnipeg Jets' Evgeny Svechnikov as Jets center Dominic Toninato (21) watches duri...

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots and the Winnipeg Jets won their third straight game, beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Evgeny Svechnikov, Pierre Luc-Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets. Ehlers scored into an empty net with 45 seconds to play.

Shayne Gostisbehere stole the puck at the blue line and scored unassisted to get Arizona on the board at 6:41 of the third. It was Gostisbehere’s sixth goal of the season. Karel Vejmelka made 46 saves.

The Coyotes fell to 2-11-1 at home this season. Arizona has the worst record in the NHL at 6-22-3.

With the league pausing around the holidays, Arizona played for the first time since Dec. 28. The Jets were coming off a 5-4 overtime victory on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Svechnikov scored his third goal of the season on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Josh Morrissey at 17:34 of the first period.

Dubois scored at 14:40 of the second period, as the Jets’ power play was expiring. The puck trickled past Vejmelka, with Ilya Lyubushkin in the box.

Perhaps looking for some momentum, Arizona coach Andre Tourigny started Vejmelka in goal. He stopped 46 shots in recording his first NHL shutout at Winnipeg on Nov. 29, in a 1-0 win.

ICE CHIPS

Jets: Winnipeg plays eight of its first nine games on the road in January. ... The Jets' streak of three straight games with at least one power-play goal ended as Dubois' goal came right as the penalty to Lyubushkin was ending.

UP NEXT

Winnipeg: At Colorado on Thursday.

Arizona: Home against Chicago on Thursday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

