Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5

25 COVID cases imported from US, France, Canada, Denmark, UK, Bolivia, Germany, South Africa, Australia, Panama, Turkey, and Indonesia

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/05 14:25
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Jan. 5) announced one local COVID case, bringing an Omicron cluster infection at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to five.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 25 imported cases in addition to the one new confirmed local infection. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 850.

Local cases

Chen said case No. 17,266 is a woman in her 50s who had been inoculated with two doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine, and therefore is categorized as a breakthrough infection. The woman is a staff member of same workplace and rode in the same vehicle as case Nos. 17,230, 17,238, and 17,239.

She was originally scheduled to be tested for the virus on Wednesday, but because she began to experience a dry cough and a sore throat on Monday (Jan. 3), she went to a testing station on Tuesday (Jan. 4). She tested positive for COVID on Wednesday morning with a Ct value of 16.
Updated : 2022-01-05 15:11 GMT+08:00

