Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

JustKitchen to buy 4,274-square-meter kitchen facility in Taipei

Company also recently acquired WeChef commercial kitchen in Daan District

  122
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/05 13:53
JustKitchen logo (Taiwan News photo)

JustKitchen logo (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen (JK) announced on Tuesday (Jan. 4) it intends to purchase a large commercial kitchen in Taipei.

JustKitchen will pay US$1.49 million (NT$41.14 million) for the 4,274-square-meter commercial kitchen facility. The Mega Spoke kitchen will be able to prepare food from up to 40 different menus, according to the company.

The new facility has the equivalent capacity of eight of the company’s ghost kitchens and can support JK locations across Taiwan, JustKitchen said. The new kitchen also has a technology stack that will help JK integrate food ordering and receiving functions across its Taiwan operations.

The kitchen facility also has 10 delivery trucks the operator will use for logistics between its hub-and-spoke locations.

JK also announced that it recently acquired WeChef, a 269-square-meter commercial kitchen facility located in Daan District in Taipei. The WeChef facility is divided into six fully functioning kitchens and is expected to be used for high-end food brands and more complex delivery-only menus.

“Adding the specialized kitchen facility from WeChef in such a high traffic location allows us to expand our service offering to now include walk-up service, which is a first for JustKitchen,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of JK.

JK primarily focuses on delivery-only food brands using a hub-and-spoke operating model that sees food preparation take place at larger hub kitchens, while final meal preparation occurs at smaller spoke kitchens located in densely populated areas. The company currently has locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong and has plans to expand to other Asian countries, including the Philippines and Japan.
JustKitchen
WeChef
hub and spoke model
ghost kitchen

RELATED ARTICLES

JustKitchen, REEF to offer DJ Khaled’s Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong
JustKitchen, REEF to offer DJ Khaled’s Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong
2021/12/16 10:03
Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds new location by Hsinchu Science Park
Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds new location by Hsinchu Science Park
2021/11/26 15:17
Taiwan’s JustKitchen announces Philippines expansion
Taiwan’s JustKitchen announces Philippines expansion
2021/11/18 13:49
JustKitchen adding three new Taiwan locations
JustKitchen adding three new Taiwan locations
2021/11/01 13:07
Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds another two brands to delivery menu
Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds another two brands to delivery menu
2021/10/15 13:43

Updated : 2022-01-05 15:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
"