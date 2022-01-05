JustKitchen to buy 4,274-square-meter kitchen facility in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen (JK) announced on Tuesday (Jan. 4) it intends to purchase a large commercial kitchen in Taipei.

JustKitchen will pay US$1.49 million (NT$41.14 million) for the 4,274-square-meter commercial kitchen facility. The Mega Spoke kitchen will be able to prepare food from up to 40 different menus, according to the company.

The new facility has the equivalent capacity of eight of the company’s ghost kitchens and can support JK locations across Taiwan, JustKitchen said. The new kitchen also has a technology stack that will help JK integrate food ordering and receiving functions across its Taiwan operations.

The kitchen facility also has 10 delivery trucks the operator will use for logistics between its hub-and-spoke locations.

JK also announced that it recently acquired WeChef, a 269-square-meter commercial kitchen facility located in Daan District in Taipei. The WeChef facility is divided into six fully functioning kitchens and is expected to be used for high-end food brands and more complex delivery-only menus.

“Adding the specialized kitchen facility from WeChef in such a high traffic location allows us to expand our service offering to now include walk-up service, which is a first for JustKitchen,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of JK.

JK primarily focuses on delivery-only food brands using a hub-and-spoke operating model that sees food preparation take place at larger hub kitchens, while final meal preparation occurs at smaller spoke kitchens located in densely populated areas. The company currently has locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong and has plans to expand to other Asian countries, including the Philippines and Japan.