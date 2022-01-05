'WTF, dude': MEP slams Lithuanian president's regrets over Taiwan office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Ausra Maldeikiene excoriated Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda for publicly expressing regret over his country allowing Taiwan to include its name in the title of its representative office in the Baltic country.

During an interview with Lithuanian radio station Ziniu Radijas on Tuesday (Jan. 4), Nauseda lamented that the name of the Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius "has become the key factor that now affects relations with China." He added that the name of the office was "a mistake" and claimed he had not been consulted on its use.

That evening, Maldeikiene responded by firing off an angry tweet in which she chided "our pathetic President" for calling on Lithuania to "bow down to the Chinese Communist Party after they called us dogs." She ended her post with the caustic comment "WTF, dude?"

Lithuanian Parliamentarian Matas Maldeikis also took to Twitter to express his disapproval of Nauseda's stance. He stressed that backing Taiwan's democracy is "the right thing to do, even if it's hard." He called on Nauseda to follow his lead in being "proud to serve the country that stood up to the threats of the Chinese Communist Party" before closing with the hashtag "#StandWithTaiwan."

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) responded to Nauseda's statements that day by saying the ministry cannot comment on the policy decision-making process within the government of other countries. Ou emphasized that the Lithuanian government has "suffered comprehensive suppression by Mainland China only for agreeing to establish an office under the name of Taiwan, affecting its private enterprises, the overall development of the country, and people's livelihoods."

In the face of this pressure from the communist regime, Ou vowed that "Taiwan's determination to stand firm will not change." She stated that MOFA "severely condemns" the Chinese government's use of "various despicable means to impose political oppression and economic boycotts on Lithuania."

Ou called on the world to take notice that this is a "critical moment" in which the Lithuanian government and people "desperately need the support of the international community." Ou added, "We are convinced that the forces of democratic unity will eventually defeat the bullying of the dictatorship."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs again calls on all like-minded nations across the globe that adhere to democratic free systems and free trade and market economy mechanisms to support Lithuania," said Ou. She urged countries around the world to provide strong support for Lithuania and enable it to abide by its principles and ensure its "national dignity and right to make independent diplomatic decisions are fully respected."

