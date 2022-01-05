Lightning beat Blue Jackets 7-2 to stop 3-game slide

Tampa Bay Lightning's Taylor Raddysh, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tue... Tampa Bay Lightning's Taylor Raddysh, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, right, carries the puck across the blue line as Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman defends during the second pe... Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, right, carries the puck across the blue line as Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, left, tries to shoot the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy during the second period of an NHL h... Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, left, tries to shoot the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Corey Perry, top, scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo, left, as Scott Harrington tries to block the pu... Tampa Bay Lightning's Corey Perry, top, scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo, left, as Scott Harrington tries to block the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist, right, chases Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Killorn behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tue... Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist, right, chases Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Killorn behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning's Erik Cernak fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game... Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning's Erik Cernak fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. ... Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy, left, makes a save as teammate Ryan McDonagh, center, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner try to control... Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy, left, makes a save as teammate Ryan McDonagh, center, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner try to control the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ondrej Palat had two goals and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning trounced the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 on Tuesday night to break a three-game losing streak.

Brayden Point added a goal and two assists for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who scored three power-play goals. Corey Perry and Patrick Maroon each had a goal and an assist, Anthony Cirelli contributed two assists, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Alex Killorn also scored.

Gus Nyquist provided a goal and an assist for an illness-ravaged Columbus team, which dropped its fourth in a row against the Lightning. Dean Kukan also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots in his 17th win, tying Frederik Andersen of Carolina for the NHL lead.

Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves for Columbus in his first start since Nov. 27, a span that included a stint in COVID-19 protocols.

Palat put Tampa Bay ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal 34 seconds into Sean Kuraly's first-period penalty, beating Korpisalo at 4:53. Palat's second goal — and 400th career point — came off the redirection of Ryan McDonagh's shot from the point at 9:30.

Perry made it 3-0 with the Lightning’s second power-play goal at 17:47.

Kukan made the most of his first game since Oct. 27, scoring 34 seconds into the second period to put Columbus on the board. Just 59 seconds later, Point upped the Lightning lead to 4-1 with a drive from the left circle.

Nyquist got the Blue Jackets within two again on his seventh goal of the season at 4:16, but Maroon made it 5-2 with Tampa Bay’s third power-play goal only eight seconds into Columbus’ fourth penalty of the night.

Bellemare scored on a shot from the right side 36 seconds into the third. Killorn made it 7-2 at 12:20.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay hosts Calgary on Thursday.

Columbus visits New Jersey on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports