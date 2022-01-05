Williams' last-second 3 lifts Texas A&M past Georgia, 81-79

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Marcus Williams dribbled out of the back court and drilled a pull-up 3-pointer with under a second left to give Texas A&M an 81-79 win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools Tuesday night.

The Aggies built a 12-point lead at the break, but Georgia roared back in the second half and took the lead with 5.5 seconds left on a three-point play by Kario Oquendo. Williams came off a screen to take the in-bounds pass and found space to take the open 3 that fell with 0.9 seconds left.

Texas A&M (12-2, 1-0) now has won five straight games and the victory give the Aggies their sixth win in 11 games all-time with Georgia.

Henry Coleman III led the Aggies with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Wade Taylor IV chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Oquendo scored 12 of his team-high 21 points in the second half as Georgia (5-9, 0-1) erased a 46-34 halftime deficit. Noah Baumann hit 5 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 19 points and Braelen Bridges added a dozen points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Texas A&M returns home to host Arkansas Saturday. Georgia, which has now lost three straight and four of its last five games, travels to face No. 16 Kentucky Saturday.

___

