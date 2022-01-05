Alexa
Spencer propels Loyola (MD) past Holy Cross 79-70

By Associated Press
2022/01/05 10:47
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Loyola (MD) defeated Holy Cross 79-70 in Patriot League play on Tuesday night.

Jaylin Andrews had 17 points for the Greyhounds (7-6, 1-1 Patriot League), who earned their fifth straight home victory. Nick Marshall added 11 points. Golden Dike had seven rebounds.

DaJion Humphrey had 19 points for the Crusaders (2-12, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Gerrale Gates added 14 points. Kyrell Luc scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-05 12:08 GMT+08:00

