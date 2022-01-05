Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carr, Allen lift No. 14 Texas over short-handed Kansas State

By AVERY OSEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/05 10:19
Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) dunks the ball over Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday,...

Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) dunks the ball over Kansas State guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday,...

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Timmy Allen had 17 and No. 14 Texas rallied in the second half to beat Kansas State 70-57 on Tuesday night.

Courtney Ramey added 14 points and Dylan Disu had 10 for Texas (12-2, 2-0), which has won six in a row.

Kansas State led 35-29 at halftime, but the Longhorns opened the second half with an 18-2 run that Ramey concluded with two 3-pointers, making it 47-37 with 12:26 remaining.

Nijel Pack scored 21 points, 15 in the first half, and Selton Miguel finished with 13 points for the Wildcats (8-5, 0-2), who were missing seven players and coach Bruce Weber because of COVID-19 protocols.

Texas was without its third-leading scorer, Andrew Jones.

The Longhorns entered leading the nation in scoring defense, allowing 51 points per game, and they gave up just 22 points in the second half en route to their fifth straight win over the Wildcats.

Pack's 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer concluded an 8-0 run for Kansas State. But the Wildcats didn't score for the first five minutes of the second half as they gave up the lead. After Texas' big run, Kansas State didn't get closer than six points.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns' roster is full of transfers who are still getting comfortable with one another. That was evident during their sluggish start.

Kansas State: Having only seven scholarship players available eventually took its toll on the Wildcats.

UP NEXT

Texas: At Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Kansas State: At West Virginia on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-05 12:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
"