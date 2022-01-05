Alexa
Carter Jr. leads Navy past Boston U. 83-71

By Associated Press
2022/01/05 10:17
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. scored a season-high 23 points as Navy defeated Boston University 83-71 on Tuesday night. Tyler Nelson added 20 points for the Midshipmen.

Carter hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Midshipmen the lead and spark an 11-0 run late in the first half.

Daniel Deaver had 18 points and nine rebounds for Navy (9-4, 2-0 Patriot League). Austin Inge added 12 points and five steals.

Sukhmail Mathon had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (10-5, 1-1). Javante McCoy added 12 points. Walter Whyte had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

