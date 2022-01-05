‘Door of time’ erected at pier in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A grand “door of time” has appeared at Pier 13 at the mouth of Love River in Kaohsiung as part of the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival.

Located on the bank of Love River Bay near the Kaohsiung Music Center, the 5-meter-tall installation comprised of LED screens looks like a “door slit” when seen from afar. People are attracted to the surreal artwork, taking photos with it using forced perspective, wrote Newtalk.

The installation flashes images that depict scenes from years past at Pier 13, also known as the “Glory Pier.” The former military port used to be the departure point for tens of thousands of young men sent to the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu to fight during the Chinese Civil War.

Through the “door,” viewers are allowed to travel back in time in search of the collective memory and historical legacy of the city, Deputy Kaohsiung Mayor Shih Che (史哲) said.

Titled “I_Glory Pier,” the luminous installation was designed by Joyce Ho (何采柔), a local artist who made her name with the famed “Daydream,” a bird-headed public installation at Taipei Main Station. "I_Glory Pier" is her first creation incorporating images as a medium and is meant to inspire dialogue across time, per the Bureau of Cultural Affairs.

To learn more about the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival, visit its website.



Light installation "I_Glory Pier" in Kaohsiung. (Kaohsiung City Bureau of Cultural Affairs images)