5th worker at Taiwan's Taoyuan airport diagnosed with COVID

Troops from 33rd Chemical Warfare Group spray disinfectant at P3 parking lot for Terminal 2 on Jan. 4.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Another cleaning worker at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has tested positive for COVID, bringing the total number of airport personnel infected with the virus to five.

The woman, who is in her 40s, works at the P3 parking lot for Terminal 2. She was diagnosed on Monday (Jan. 3), and it was later determined that she is infected with the Omicron variant. On Tuesday (Jan. 4), two fellow cleaning workers also tested positive for the virus, followed by a quarantine taxi driver whose vehicle was stationed in the lot.

In response to the outbreak, testing was ordered for 900 employees of the cleaning contractor, Sincere Group (信實集團), with 600 to 700 tests completed on Tuesday. As the testing continued on Wednesday (Jan. 5), another member of the airport's cleaning staff member tested positive, bringing the total number of cleaners infected to four, Taoyuan Department of Public Health Director Wang Wen-yen (王文彥) announced that morning.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) is expected to provide more detailed information on the latest case during the center's daily press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.