Utah's Ingles enters protocols, Jazz last team to join list

By Associated Press
2022/01/05 08:50
New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) loses the ball as he drives to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) in the second half o...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joe Ingles entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday, the first Utah Jazz player to be added to that list this season.

The Jazz had been the only NBA team yet to have a player in protocols this season. All 29 others had one player sidelined by COVID-19 at some point in the last three weeks during this outbreak, many of them placing more than 10 players on that list.

Ingles will not play Wednesday with Utah visits Denver, the Jazz said. There is no known timetable for his return.

The number of players in the protocols has dropped considerably in recent days, peaking around 125 last week and falling to 75 — based on figures released by teams — as of Tuesday evening. The numbers change often and some players still listed as being in the protocols are closer to returning than others.

Updated : 2022-01-05 10:37 GMT+08:00

