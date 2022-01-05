Philippines' Duterte says will never apologise for drug war deaths

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte listens during a virtual plenary se... In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte listens during a virtual plenary session of the ASEAN-China Special Summit in Davao City, southern Philippines, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Duterte called on China to respect the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea which establishes maritime entitlements and sovereign rights over maritime zones, along with a 2016 Hague arbitration ruling that mostly invalidated China's South China Sea claims. China has refused to recognize the ruling. (Richard Madelo/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)

MANILA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he will never apologise for the deaths of suspected drug users and dealers killed in police operations under his war on drugs that has alarmed rights groups.

More than 6,200 drug suspects have died in anti-narcotics sting operations since Duterte took office in June 2016 until November 2021, government data shows.

"I will never, never apologise for the deaths," Duterte said in a weekly national address. "Kill me, jail me, I will never apologise."

Rights groups and critics say law enforcers have summarily executed drug suspects, but police say those killed were armed and had violently resisted arrest.

Duterte, in his first national address this year, vowed to protect law enforcers doing their duty, telling them to fight back when their life is in danger.

Duterte, 76, won the presidency by a wide margin in 2016 on a platform of anti-corruption and law and order.

